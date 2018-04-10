CL: Can't take Manchester City for granted despite leading 3-0, feels Jurgen Klopp

A 0-3 defeat in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield last week was followed by a 2-3 loss in the Manchester derby as United came back from 2-0 down at half-time



Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Manchester City remain as dangerous as ever despite the worst week in Pep Guardiola's 18 months at the club.

A 0-3 defeat in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield last week was followed by a 2-3 loss in the Manchester derby as United came back from 2-0 down at half-time. However, despite Liverpool being favourites to progress in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, Klopp has not seen much to change his opinion of how good a team they will face tonight.

Asked if the thought City were more vulnerable he said: "No, I didn't think anything like that. "They had a fantastic season but they are human beings, thank God. They had two results which maybe no-one really expected.

"When we lost here 5-0 at the beginning of the season, everybody saw the quality of City even when we were one man down, the preparation for the season, signings, the best coach in the world. It is clear they would be outstanding but there is no perfect football team in the world. The game doesn't give you the chance to be perfect."

