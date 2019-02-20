Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus to take on Atletico Madrid in Champions League

football

Portuguese striker's successful history against Atletico - 22 goals in 31 matches for Real Madrid, makes Juventus favourites in tonight's Last-16 first leg tie

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Spain ready to bury the demons of his nightmare Champions League debut for Juventus tonight against one of his favourite victims, Atletico Madrid. The former Real Madrid player was sent off after 28 minutes in his first European game for Juventus in Spain last September against Valencia but the Italians went on to win 2-0 even without the Portuguese star.

Crucial clash

Tonight, as Juventus play their Champions League Last-16, first-leg tie against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano, Allegri will count on Ronaldo's inside knowledge of the opponents. During his nine years at Real Madrid, Ronaldo played Atletico on average four times a year, mostly in La Liga but also in two Champions League finals — both won by Real. He scored 22 goals in 31 matches against Atletico and also boasts a 100 percent record with eight penalties converted — his best against any team. Of the four European titles won in five years with Real, Atletico succumbed to their city rivals thrice — 2014, 2016 and 2017.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Juve's 100-million-euro summer signing, who lived a stone's throw away from Atletico's training centre. Juventus signed Ronaldo because of his Champions League credentials. No player owns as many Champions League titles as Ronaldo, who has won five — four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. He has scored a record 121 goals in the competition.

Allegri cautious

"We have to score at least one goal in Madrid, our qualification depends on this. Both teams are evenly balanced," warned Allegri of tonight's clash. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has played the lead role in all his five previous European triumphs — from his header for United against Chelsea in 2008 to the tie-clinching, 97th-minute penalty against Juventus in the quarters last season.

In between, there were the 17 goals he scored en route to the trophy in 2014, the title-winning penalty against Atletico in 2016 and the hat-trick against the same opposition, this time in the last four, a year later. He also scored twice against Juventus in the final. So, Juve decided the only way to win the Champions League before Ronaldo, 34, retires is to have him on their team. Juventus won the title in 1985 and 1996 but have finished runners-up five times since, including twice in the past four years.

Goals galore

Currently, Ronaldo is riding high in Serie A, leading the pack with 19 goals scored in 24 matches. He has a total of 21 goals in all competitions, including one against former club Man United, with 11 assists.



Antoine Griezmann

Extra motivation for Griezmann

Atletico Madrid's star striker Antoine Griezmann has said that the Champions League final to be held on their home turf, the Wanda Metropolitano, is a huge motivation for the team to do well. "It has given us and the fans more motivation. A home final would be a celebration for everyone associated with Atletico, Madrid," he told UEFA.com.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever