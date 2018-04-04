CL: Dangerous Mohamed Salah can hurt Manchester City, insists Liverpool's Van Dijk

In Mohamed Salah Liverpool have the top-flight's leading scorer, with 29 of his 37 goals



Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes an in-form Mohamed Salah is capable of doing damage even to a dominant Manchester City and could still beat Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the player of the year award. The hugely-anticipated Champions League quarter-final clash between the Premier League's two top-scoring sides kicks off tonight at Anfield where the emphasis is likely to be on goals.



Virgil van Dijk

In Salah Liverpool have the top-flight's leading scorer, with 29 of his 37 goals. Asked whether the Egypt international could do serious damage to City, having already scored against them in their only EPL defeat so far in January, Van Dijk said: "That's what everyone knows. That's how we feel as well. He's that kind of player that you just need to be on your best. When he is 100 per cent and in the zone then he can beat anyone.

