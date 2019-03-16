CL draw: Manchester United boss Solskjaer to make a nostalgic return to Barcelona

football

Manchester United boss Solskjaer to return to Camp Nou, where he won the European title 20 years ago after Red Devils draw Barcelona in quarter-finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds the Champions League trophy after Man United beat Bayern in the final at Camp Nou on May 26, 1999. Pic/AFP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals while Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur clash in an all-Premier League tie following Friday's draw.

The second leg will take Solskjaer back to the Camp Nou, where in 1999 the Norwegian won United the Champions League by coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner against Bayern Munich.

With City and United not allowed to play their home leg in the same week, United will entertain the leaders of La Liga at Old Trafford on April 10, with the return six days later.



A screen displays the Champions League quarter-finals draw

Advantage Barca

Barcelona have not lost any of their last 30 home games in the competition, winning all but three of those. United's bitter rivals Liverpool will meet FC Porto in the knockout rounds for the second year in succession, while Ajax's reward for eliminating the holders Real Madrid is a two-legged tie against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

English hopes are high that this could be their year in Europe after all four Premier League representatives made it to the last eight. The last time England had four teams in the quarter-finals, in 2008-09, Barcelona beat the Old Trafford side 2-0 in the final in Rome.

The clubs clashed again in the final at Wembley in 2011, with Barca winning 3-1 on that occasion. Liverpool will host Porto at Anfield on April 9 in the first leg before heading to the Estadio do Dragao in the return on April 17.

City face Spurs

There is guaranteed to be one English team in the semi-finals after Tottenham and City were paired together, with the first leg to be played in London on April 9 and the return eight days later. The final will be played at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

