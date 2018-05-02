CL: Eden Dzeko will be decisive, says Roma coach ahead of Liverpool clash

Roma coach counting on Bosnian ace to overturn 2-5 deficit v Liverpool in tonight's semi-final second leg



Edin Dzeko celebrates Roma's win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final second leg recently. Pic/Getty Images

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco said yesterday he is counting on another Edin Dzeko-inspired miracle against Liverpool to reach the Champions League final. Trailing 5-2 after the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, Roma need to score at least three goals at the Stadio Olimpico tonight to reach the May 26 final in Kiev.

Dzeko scored a crucial, away goal in the 4-1 quarter-final first leg defeat at Barcelona and the opening goal of Roma's 3-0 second leg win at the Stadio Olimpico that saw the Italians through on away goals.



Roma coach Eusebia Di Francesco

The Bosnian handed Roma another lifeline with an 81st strike after Liverpool had romped to a five-goal lead at Anfield last week, Diego Perotti adding a precious second from the spot four minutes later to keep Roma's final hopes alive.

"Players with his [Dzeko] qualities must be decisive as [Mohamed] Salah was in the first leg," said Di Francesco.

Former Roma forward Salah scored twice and set up two more goals at Anfield. "We can't change a team just for him [Salah] or put three players on him, we have to be good at raising the athletic level, giving little, but remembering that we have to score three goals. "We were at the mercy of Liverpool for 25 minutes and that cannot happen. We want to try and do something big in a stadium with 70,000 people.

"If I could, I would copy and paste that performance against Barcelona, not just technically but on a mental and physical level," he added, of their comeback from 4-1 down against the Spaniards last month to reach the semi-finals. "The desire to make another miracle happen must push us all to give that extra something." Dzeko has scored 24 goals this season for Roma in all competitions.

24

No. of goals Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored this season in all competitions