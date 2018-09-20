CL: Harry Kane's not a machine, says Spurs' Lamela after 1-2 loss

football

The under-fire striker endured another frustrating night on Tuesday as Spurs slumped to a late 1-2 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan

Harry Kane is not a "machine" and it is only a matter of time before he is back among the goals, according to Tottenham teammate Erik Lamela. The under-fire striker endured another frustrating night on Tuesday as Spurs slumped to a late 1-2 Champions League defeat at Inter Milan.

The England captain and has now gone five games for club and country without scoring. But Lamela insists Kane should not be the only player to carry the scoring burden for Spurs. "Harry is not a machine. He scores a lot. He always scores," Lamela said. "Here he didn't and for two or three games he didn't. But he will score again.

"It's not like Harry needs to score every single game. Christian [Eriksen] scored, I scored in the last game. All the pressure is not on Harry. "All the attacking players need to score. And that's it."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever