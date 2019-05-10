CL: I always believed we could win this, says Tottenham striker Moura

football

Lucas Moura. Pic/AFP

Tottenham striker Lucas Moura was in tears moments after his hat-trick against Ajax on Wednesday took the English side to their first ever UEFA Champions League final.

"It's difficult to talk. I'm very happy with this moment," said Moura wiping away his tears during a TV interview immediately after the dramatic 3-2 victory for Spurs gave them a 3-3 aggregate and an away-goals advantage over Ajax.

"Since I was a child, it's been a dream to play in the Champions League and now I have the opportunity to play in the final. I have dreamt of winning the Champions League final," added the Brazilian, who was released by Paris Saint-Germain and sold to Spurs for a cut-price fee last year.

Speaking of the thrilling semi-final second leg, where he scored a second half-trick after the team was 0-2 down, Moura said: "God is wonderful. He always surprises me. I always believed it was possible [to win].

After the first half, when we were losing 0-2, I believed we could reverse the result and I was praying to God and he gave me this amazing game with three goals. I'm very proud of my team. We are a team of fighters," he added.

