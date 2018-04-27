CL: Injured Jerome Boateng, Manuel Neuer doubtful for World Cup

Jerome Boateng could miss the World Cup for Germany after suffering a thigh injury in Bayern Munich's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, according to a report yesterday



Bayern's Jerome Boateng is helped off the field after suffering an injury during the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday

Jerome Boateng could miss the World Cup for Germany after suffering a thigh injury in Bayern Munich's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, according to a report yesterday. The world champions' goalkeeper Manuel Neuer meanwhile appears to be losing his battle to regain fitness in time for the finals in Russia, other reports said.



Manuel Neuer

Defensive lynchpin Boateng pulled up after a sprint in the first half of Wednesday's semi-final first leg and had to be helped off the field. According to Kicker magazine, he could be sidelined for four to six weeks. Germany's first World Cup group match is on June 17. Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes has already ruled Boateng out of the return leg of the semi-final in Madrid next Tuesday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever