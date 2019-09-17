CL: Jurgen Klopp expects tough ride as Liverpool face Napoli

London: Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool that retaining the Champions League will be even harder than their incredible march to victory in Madrid last season. Klopp's side start their bid to win a seventh European Cup with a trip to Napoli tonight. The Reds have reached the last two Champions League finals, but Klopp believes Liverpool face a daunting task to make it to the final in Istanbul's Ataturk Stadium — a venue where they won the 2005 Champions League.

Klopp knows they will have to run the gauntlet in what he expects to be a fiercely contested tournament. " We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and I don't see us, the English teams, dominating," he said.

A lot of teams have a good chance. Look at the squad Borussia Dortmund has and tell me we are stronger than them. That is incredible. They can make five changes and you think: ' Really, they didn't play last week? Why?' There are a lot of quality teams. Juventus will be there, PSG will be there. Real Madrid? Do you think they gave up already? Bayern Munich now finally brought in Perisic and Coutinho which is a big boost," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever