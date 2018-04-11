CL: Juventus tie is like a final, says Real coach Zidane

Speaking on the eve of the match, the French coach said his side needs another solid game to seal a place in the semi-finals. "We have one final and it is tomorrow



Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane yesterday said he was solely focused on Juventus and was facing the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals as if his side did not enjoy a three-goal lead.

Speaking on the eve of the match, the French coach said his side needs another solid game to seal a place in the semi-finals. "We have one final and it is tomorrow.

"Then we will see if we get through, and then who we have to face, but we must not think beyond Juventus game," Zidane said. "We have not won anything just yet. The 3-0 result will not change things for us.

"It's another game and what happened, happened. It was a good game, but there is still 50 percent of the tie to be played," he said. Zidane did not reveal if French forward Karim Benzema would play, but acknowledged that Benzema was unhappy about his lack of goals this season.

