CL: Lionel Messi achieves new milestone as Barcelona defeat Ferencvaros

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a penalty during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvarosi TC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona. Pics/AFP

Lionel Messi achieved a new milestone as Barcelona defeated Ferencvaros in the Champions League here.

Barcelona registered an impressive 5-1 win over Ferencvaros. Messi scored one goal during the match and he became the first player in the Champions League to score in 16 consecutive seasons.



"Leo #Messi is the first player in @ChampionsLeague history to score in 16 consecutive seasons! #UCL," Barcelona tweeted.

After the opening goal from Messi in the 27th minute, Ansu Fati netted a goal in the 42nd minute. Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, and Ousmane Dembele then scored one goal each in the second half to hand Barcelona a comfortable win. Barcelona will now take on Juventus in the Champions League on October 29.

