CL: Liverpool beat the best team in world, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool had seen off the best side in the world after beating Manchester City to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

The Reds survived an attempted City fightback to win the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium 2-1 and prevail 5-1 on aggregate. An early Gabriel Jesus goal ignited City's comeback hopes but, after having a Leroy Sane effort wrongly disallowed, the hosts tired in the second half and were finished off by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

"I really think they are the best team in the world at the moment but I knew we could beat them. We completely deserve to be in the semi-finals," Reds boss Klopp said. "You can imagine Pep (Guardiola) was not happy with the (disallowed goal) but we've scored five goals against Man City and only conceded one. These numbers are usually not possible.

"We are now in the semis and first of all we should enjoy the moment because it's obviously a while ago that Liverpool were in the semis. It was a while ago that I was in the semis!"

