CL: Liverpool charged by UEFA for violence after 3-0 win over Man City

City coach Manel Estiarte posted footage from inside the team bus which shows numerous objects hitting the coach to highlight the "unacceptable" behaviour of fans



A missile (encircled) is thrown at the Man City team bus as it arrives for their Champions League clash v Liverpool on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Liverpool have been charged by UEFA after Manchester City's team bus was pelted with bottles and cans ahead of their Champions League defeat at Anfield. Disciplinary proceedings regarding the setting-off of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances will be dealt with by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary board on May 31.

Despite the incidents taking place in streets surrounding Anfield, Article 16 of UEFA's regulations about order and security at games states "host clubs and national associations are responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after matches".

City coach Manel Estiarte posted footage from inside the team bus which shows numerous objects hitting the coach to highlight the "unacceptable" behaviour of fans. "No words. Unacceptable," Estiarte wrote alongside his post.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered a sarcastic response to security staff after their coach sustained significant damage. At least one window was smashed on the journey through streets filled with thousands of fans, a number throwing flares and smoke bombs, and a replacement vehicle had to be found the trip home after the 3-0 first-leg loss.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever