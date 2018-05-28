Search

CL: Liverpool keeper Karius says sorry to fans for goof-ups in final

May 28, 2018, 08:02 IST | Agencies

Heart-broken Loris Karius, 24, has apologised to Liverpool after his costly mistakes condemned the Reds to defeat 1-3 defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid

51st minute: Liverpool 'keeper Karius Loris looks on after his throw is intercepted by Karim Benzema, who scores to give Real a 1-0 lead and 83rd minute: A long range effort by Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale is punched by Karius into his own net as Real take a 3-1 lead
Heart-broken Loris Karius, 24, has apologised to Liverpool after his costly mistakes condemned the Reds to defeat 1-3 defeat in the Champions League against Real Madrid. First, Karius saw his throw intercepted by Madrid striker Karim Benzema for a bizarre opening goal.

Then, the German made a mess of Gareth Bale's long-ranger, punching it into his own net, as Real went 3-1 up. "I lost my team the game. I'm sorry for everyone — the team, the club — that the mistakes cost dearly. I let my team down. These goals cost us the title," Karius told TalkSport.

