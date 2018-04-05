CL: Liverpool lose injured Salah after rampant start against Man City

Salah opened the scoring with his 38th goal of the season as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead over the Premier League champions-elect inside 31 minutes at Anfield



Mohamed Salah. Pic/AFP

Liverpool's stunning first-half destruction of Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday was slightly soured after prolific winger Mohamed Salah was forced off with an injury.

Salah opened the scoring with his 38th goal of the season as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead over the Premier League champions-elect inside 31 minutes at Anfield. However, the Egyptian appeared to pull up with a muscle injury minutes into the second period before being replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.

