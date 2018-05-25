CL: Liverpool's teenage right back Trent ready to take on Cristiano Ronaldo

But the fresh-faced right-back isn't overawed by the prospect and believes he can even expose Ronaldo's own weaknesses



Alexander-Arnold

At just 19 years of age, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a daunting task of stopping Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's Champions League final in Kiev. But the fresh-faced right-back isn't overawed by the prospect and believes he can even expose Ronaldo's own weaknesses.

And, despite classing the competition's all-time leading scorer as "one of the best players ever", Alexander-Arnold is still confident the Portuguese can be shut down by an improving Liverpool defence.

"Obviously it will be," he said when asked if facing Ronaldo is the biggest challenge of his young career. "He's one of the best players ever. He's done unbelievable things in the game, but he's got weaknesses as well, as every player has. "On Saturday we'll try to exploit them and stop him from scoring."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever