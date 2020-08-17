CL: Lyon dump Manchester City in style with 3-1 win in quarters

Moussa Dembele broke his Champions League drought in timely fashion in Lisbon on Saturday after Maxwel Cornet again proved a thorn in Man City's side with his fourth goal in three games against the EPL heavyweights. While Ivory Coast international Cornet's magnificent first-time finish gave Lyon the lead against City on 24 minutes, it wasn't until the introduction of top scorer Dembele that the French side administered the knockout blow to one of the competition's title favourites.

Despite a haul of 22 goals in 44 games this term, Dembele had failed to register in eight Champions League outings and was again benched as Lyon stuck with the same team that overcame Juventus on away goals last week. "When you're on the bench it's not always easy but you've got to keep your spirits up," Dembele told RMC Sport after the 3-1 win. He did that and more, running on to Houssem Aouar's pass to put Lyon back ahead within four minutes of his entrance. He then delivered the coup de grace three minutes from time after City goalkeeper Ederson spilled a tame shot in the area.



Dembele celebrates his goal

"A Champions League quarter-final doesn't coming along every day. If we're here, it's not by chance. We worked a lot in preparation," said Cornet, 23. Lyon face Bayern Munich in the semis on Wednesday and coach Rudi Garcia said his boys are ready for the German giants. "We eliminated contenders like Juventus and Man. So, on the basis of what the players have shown, we can still hope to get through another round," said Garcia.

