CL: Paris St Germain coach Tuchel backs Neymar, Kylian Mbappe despite setback

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel defended his 400 million euro strike force of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after they were unable to find a way past Bayern Munich in their 1-0 Champions League final loss on Sunday.

PSG's Qatari owners spent a combined 402 million euros on the pair in 2017 to win this competition. However, they struggled to impose themselves on the German giants. Neymar ended the night with a yellow card and in floods of tears.

Proud boss

"We want Neymar and Kylian to score but we can't ask for it all the time," said Tuchel. "I am proud because 'Ney' still had a match with an incredible capacity, he showed his mentality. For Kylian it was difficult, he suffered a serious injury, missed a lot of training. It was a miracle that he was with us."

Mbappe had a great chance to score but shot straight at goalkeeper Manuel Neuer just before half-time. As it was, Kingsley Coman grabbed the only goal in the second half. "I am convinced that if we had scored the first goal, we'd win the game 1-0," added Tuchel. "I had the impression that the first goal would decide the fate of this final."

Rioting PSG fans arrested

Meanwhile, more than 150 people were arrested as PSG fans set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with police in the French capital after their team's Champions League final defeat to Bayern, police said on Monday.

