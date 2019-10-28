CL: Raheem Sterling is our game-changer, says Gundogan

Manchester: Manchester City got off to a sluggish start before going on beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday. Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scored a goal each at the Etihad Stadium. The win saw City reduce Liverpool's lead at the top to three points but the Reds have a game in hand.

It was a fine show particularly from City striker Sterling who had scored a superb hat-trick midweek against Atalanta in the Champions League. Sterling leads the scoring charts with 13 goals from 14 games this season. Interestingly, he has scored 36 goals this year, which equals Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. Gundogan was all praise for Sterling.

"He is among the five best attacking players in the world. He's our game-changer. The way he is on match day, with his mentality and his aggression — both with and against the ball — he's crucial for us," said Gundogan.

