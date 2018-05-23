CL: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale can make an impact against Liverpool, says Ryan Giggs

Wales manager Giggs insists the Bale has the right mindset to make a decisive contribution from the bench â if that is the role given to him by Real manager Zinedine Zidane



Gareth Bale

Ryan Giggs has warned Liverpool that Gareth Bale is ready to make the difference in the Champions League final. Bale is not certain to start for Real Madrid in Saturday's showdown in Kiev.

But Wales manager Giggs insists the Bale has the right mindset to make a decisive contribution from the bench — if that is the role given to him by Real manager Zinedine Zidane. "Every time Bale plays he makes an impact," Giggs said.

"It just shows the professional he is that he's not sulking (when he's a substitute) as he always seems to come on and score. "He's one of the best players in the world and every time he comes on to that pitch he makes a difference.

"Again that's a credit to his professionalism, his hunger and desire to get in the team for that final. He will be thinking if he starts in the Champions League, great. But if he doesn't, then he's ready to score that winner anyway."

