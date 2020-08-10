CL: Robert Lewandowski's brace sees Bayern Munich defeat Chelsea

Striker Robert Lewandowski netted twice to seal a 4-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday in the last 16, return-leg tie for Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, the Champions League's top-scorer, bagged his 12th and 13th goals this season and played a part in all four Bayern goals in Munich.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg at Stamford Bridge in February, Bayern progressed 7-1 on aggregate. "We can be pleased, it was our first game for a month and it's not easy to keep the rhythm. We have prepared for this for the last two weeks and you could see the result.," said Bayern defender David Alaba.

Quarters in Lisbon

The Bundesliga and German Cup champions will meet Barcelona on Friday in Lisbon for a place in the semi-finals. Lewandowski netted a penalty with just 10 minutes gone at the Allianz Arena. Winger Ivan Perisic then doubled Bayern's lead before England striker Tammy Abraham tapped home a loose ball to give Chelsea brief hope. However, replacement midfielder Corentin Tolisso put the result beyond doubt when he fired home a Lewandowski pass with 14 minutes to go.

Top of the charts

It was a world-class display from Lewandowski who added a late header to his pair of assists. He is now four goals short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 Champions League goals in 2013/14. "It's not a goal of mine. We have a few more games in the knock-out round and I am just as happy creating goals as scoring them," said Lewandowski when asked about Ronaldo's record. The Poland star was also coy when asked about a rivalry with Barcelona star Lionel Messi. "We have to perform well and show our quality as a team against a good Barcelona side, it's a big game for everybody," he added.

