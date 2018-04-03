CL: Sevilla will fight to death against Bayern Munich, says coach

The Italian coach addressed a press conference on the eve of the home first leg against the Bavarian giants, in which the Andalusian team looks to make history by reaching the semi-finals



Vincenzo Montella

Sevilla FC's head coach Vincenzo Montella yesterday vowed that his team would fight to the death in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

The Italian coach addressed a press conference on the eve of the home first leg against the Bavarian giants, in which the Andalusian team looks to make history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time, reports Efe. "We will fight to the death, no doubt about it," Montella told reporters. "We always work with the intention of improving and that the team can improve day by day, game by game, regardless of whether our rival plays at a higher level," he added.

He said Bayern was used to dominating matches and scoring goals, but highlighted that Sevilla had the ability to disrupt that style of play, as was evident in the weekend's clash with Barcelona, which ended in a 2-2 only because of a last-minute comeback from the Catalan club with the help of its star Lionel Messi.

The second-leg of the Bayern fixture is to take place on Apr. 11, just three days before Sevilla play in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. Sevilla were responsible for the least expected blow landed on the Premier League after they dumped out Manchester United in the last 16 following a fearless 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever