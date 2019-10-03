CL: Solskjaer's injury-hit Manchester United face Alkmaar

Manchester United's misfiring attack will face another test of its goal-scoring credentials when they travel to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League tonight, days after a drab draw with Arsenal. United coach and former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side squander opportunities to kill off the Gunners when a goal up on Monday, only for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pounce and snatch a point. "We go 1-0 up and then we don't get the second goal that we want to get. That's the learning now for this time," he said after a 1-1 draw that left his side 10th in the Premier League.

United's goal drought

Since their 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League, Solskjaer's struggling side have failed to score more than once in any match, and they will likely find Alkmaar a tough nut to crack. The clash, being played in The Hague after the roof at Alkmaar's home ground the AFAS Stadion collapsed last month, will also provide an indication as to who will top Group L, with solid Alkmaar flying high in the Netherlands. Alkmaar are third in the Eredivisie, a point behind leaders Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. They also held Partizan Belgrade, while group leaders United squeezed past Astana.

Pogba injured

Solskjaer has an injury crisis at hand, with ESPN reporting that Paul Pogba aggravated an ankle injury and could be left out here. The World Cup winner could join forward Anthony Martial and defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw on the injured list.

