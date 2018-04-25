CL: There's more to Real Madrid than just Cristiano Ronaldo, says Lewandowski

Real forward Ronaldo, the competition's all-time leading goalscorer with 120, has scored nine times in six European meetings with the Bundesliga champions, including five in last season's two-legged quarter-final



Robert Lewandowski insists Real Madrid are not a one-man team as Bayern Munich prepare for a Champions League semi-final showdown against familiar foe Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real forward Ronaldo, the competition's all-time leading goalscorer with 120, has scored nine times in six European meetings with the Bundesliga champions, including five in last season's two-legged quarter-final. Bayern's 39-goal top-scorer Lewandowski knows his team must shackle the Portugal forward in order to be successful this year, but also believes the La Liga club pose plenty of other threats.



Lewandowski

Ahead of tonight's first leg at the Allianz Arena, the striker told FC Bayern TV: "We know Ronaldo has already scored quite a few goals against Bayern. I hope he won't add to it this year. But the main thing is the whole team's performance, not only Ronaldo's.

"We know their other players are really good and able to score too. We have to watch every player. But if we stick to our game and live up to our full potential, Real Madrid might have problems too. It's the Champions League, you have to watch every little detail and try to play as best you can."

Ronaldo, who has inspired Real to success in the competition in three of the last four years, is aiming to lift the trophy for the third successive season. The Spanish club knocked out five-time winners Bayern in the last eight last campaign, edging a dramatic encounter 6-3 on aggregate after extra-time. Despite that defeat, Poland international Lewandowski, who has registered 45 Champions League goals in his career, says Bayern are not motivated by revenge.

"It's another season altogether, another year," he added. "What happened last year is history. We know every match is different, just as every season is different. When we take on Real Madrid now it'll be completely different from last year. What happened last year isn't on our minds."

