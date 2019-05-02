CL: Tottenham boss admits mistake after Ajax loss

football

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino took his share of the blame for sloppy Tottenham's 1-0 Champions League semi-final first leg defeat against Ajax after admitting he used the wrong tactics.

Pochettino's side made a dismal start as Donny van de Beek put Ajax ahead after just 15 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Ajax dominated the first half until Pochettino completely changed his game-plan by switching from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 system.

Pochettino conceded he had blundered with his game-plan, but the Tottenham manager was also angry with the lethargic way his players started the club's first European Cup semi-final for 57 years. "Watching now, of course I can accept it was a mistake the shape we used. But there were not too many options," Pochettino said.

"I am not happy. But our lack of energy from the beginning made our game difficult. We were a little sloppy. It was not the shape that conceded the goal. Our approach to the game was not good. I am the manager so I have responsibility."

Meanwhile, Pochettino insisted that the Tottenham's medical staff followed concussion protocols after Jan Vertonghen was allowed to return to the pitch despite suffering a serious-looking head injury.

"I wasn't involved. That was the doctor's decision. I think [the health of the player] is so important, the protocol is there and our medical staff follow the protocol," Pochettino said.

