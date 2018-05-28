CL: 'Villain' Sergio Ramos wishes Mohamed Salah 'rapid recovery'

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos tweeted his best wishes to Mohamed Salah yesterday, hours after their collision in the Champions League final forced the Liverpool striker off and cast his World Cup in doubt



Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (left) brings down Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the first half of the Champions League final. Salah dislocated his shoulder and left the pitch. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos tweeted his best wishes to Mohamed Salah yesterday, hours after their collision in the Champions League final forced the Liverpool striker off and cast his World Cup in doubt. Salah came off just half an hour into the game in tears after tumbling in a challenge with Ramos, who fell on top of the Egyptian.

The match was goalless at the time. Real Madrid went on to win, 3-1, and Ramos was severely criticised and even called a "villain" for hurting Salah. But the Real defender seemed unaffected. "Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros," Ramos wrote in English with the hashtag "#GetWellSoon."

In the Spanish version, the Real skipper added: "Rapid recovery, Salah. The future awaits you." Salah scored 44 goals in his first season at Liverpool and swept the English player of the year awards. "It's a serious injury. It doesn't look good," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the game. Ramos was trending globally on Twitter. "Sergio Ramos is the kind of guy who'd unplug your life support machine to charge his phone," was the reaction of one online user. "Ramos is the villain for hurting our hero Salah," wrote another.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever