CL: We are not through, says Atletico Madrid boss after 2-0 win over Juventus

Atletico MadridÃ¢Â€Â™'s Jose Gimenez celebrates scoring against Juventus on Wednesday. {ic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League mission with Juventus stalled on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid secured a deserved 2-0 victory from a thrilling first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ronaldo returned to the Spanish capital, where he enjoyed unprecedented success in this tournament with Real, but it was their rivals celebrating at the final whistle as goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin put Atletico within sight of the quarter-finals.



Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo

"We are not through yet," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "There is another match to play and we know we will have to suffer." Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said: "Fortunately we didn't concede a third. Because 2-0 is a result that can be turned around. We're not dead yet."



Diego Simeone

But this was a victory that Simeone's side fully deserved. Antoine Griezmann had hit the crossbar while VAR twice intervened, correctly, in Juve's favour, cancelling a penalty for a foul on Diego Costa and then ruling out an Alvaro Morata header.

