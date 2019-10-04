CL: We have no problem, says Lionel Messi on Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona: Lionel Messi insisted yesterday there are no problems between him and Antoine Griezmann or between the players and Barcelona's board. Messi returned from injury to make his second start of the season against Inter Milan in the Champions League as Barca came from behind to win 2-1. Speaking after the match, Messi was asked about his relationship with Griezmann, who had said on Tuesday it was "difficult" to establish a connection with the Argentine while he had been injured.

"Obviously we have no problem," Messi said. "There is a good relationship with everyone, the dressing room is united. We needed this victory and hopefully now we can kick on and continue in this way."

Suarez scores brace



Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez scored a sensational double at Camp Nou and it was Messi that supplied the Uruguayan's 85th-minute winner, with a pass at the end of a weaving run down the right.

Salah saves Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool survived a huge scare to get their Champions League defence back on track as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a thrilling 4-3 win over Salzburg at Anfield, despite blowing a three-goal lead. Sadio Mane opened the scoring against his former club before Andy Robertson and Salah put the holders in command inside the first 36 minutes before Salzburg bore their teeth.

Other results

Lille 1-2 Chelsea

Slavia Prague 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever