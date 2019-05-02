CL: We have to finish it, says Ajax footballer Donny van de Beek

football

Ajax's match winner Donny van de Beek rues not scoring more goals in 1-0 win over Tottenham; urges team to stay calm and improve ahead of return leg

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek (centre) shoots to score the winner against Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg in London on Tuesday. Ajax won 1-0. Pic/AFP

Ajax hero Donny van de Beek warned his side not to get carried away by their first leg success after failing to completely kill off Tottenham.

The Dutch team closed in on a first Champions League final for 23 years as Van de Beek's early goal beat an injury-hit Tottenham 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.

Van de Beek's opener on 15 minutes was just reward for the Dutch side's first-half dominance. The hosts were slightly better in the second half, but Ajax remained the more cohesive team and could have added a second goal when David Neres hit a post in the closing stages.



Tottenham's Dele Alli (left) and Fernando Llorente wear a dejected look on Tuesday

"The first 30 minutes we played really good. After that, Tottenham changed something tactical and we had problems. 1-0 is OK and next week we have to finish it," he said.

"The beginning was good, but after that we played not how we can. We have to make a good plan for next week. We have to stay calm. We can do better."

Meanwhile, Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen admitted that Tottenham were well below their best.

Eriksen was one of many Tottenham stars who failed to shine on the night and he conceded it was far from their best display. "We were under-par, we didn't play our best at all. In the first 20 minutes, we were ball-watchers. We need to change it up a lot for the next game," Eriksen said.

"We made them look a lot better. They are a good side, but we helped them along the way. It was our fault. We were better in the second half. No one wanted to play the first half we did. Everyone knew we didn't compete. We still lost, but we were better in the second half."

