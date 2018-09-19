Champions League: We've got the best side in the world, says Man City's stand-in manager Artet

football

Man City's Pep Guardiola (left) with assistant coach Mikel Arteta during a training session in Manchester yesterday. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta has hailed Manchester City as the best side in the world as he prepares to fill in for suspended manager Pep Guardiola in the Champions League this week. Guardiola must serve a touchline ban during tonight's Group F opener versus Lyon at the Etihad Stadium as a result of his sending-off in last season's quarter-final against Liverpool.

That will leave Arteta to direct affairs from the bench and the Spaniard was given chance to warm up for managerial responsibilities as Guardiola asked him to carry out the pre-match press conference.

Arteta, 36, spoke confidently in the media centre at the City Football Academy, praising the squad that powered to Premier League title glory last season. "For me, we have the best players in the world and I look at our players as if they are the best," said Arteta.

"I wouldn't change my players for any others. They are absolutely fantastic, the hunger in this group is incredible. People talk about money to spend but people have to look inside this club, what we have created, it's phenomenal."

