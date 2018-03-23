Claes Bang roped in to star in The New Mrs. Keller

Claes Bang will play the role of surgeon Dr David Keller in the film

Danish actor Claes Bang has joined the cast of the sci-fi thriller "The New Mrs. Keller". The 50-year-old actor will play the role of surgeon Dr David Keller in the film, which will be directed by French director Pierre Morel, reported Deadline. The film is set in the future where smart, beautiful and sophisticated, Vera Keller is far more than what she seems as she ensnares her husband, prominent surgeon Dr. David Keller, in a tense deception.

Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi and Eric Reid will be producing the film and it is expected to start shooting in October. Bang rose to prominence last year with a leading role in the Ruben Ostlund's satirical drama "The Square". The film won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year and was also nominated in the Best Foreign film category at the Academy Awards.

He will next appear in the next installment of the "Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" franchise, titled "The Girl in the Spider's Web", alongside actor Claire Foy.

