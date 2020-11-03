Claims of progress in tech hollow amid fatal mishaps

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A family is facing what must be its darkest hour after a portion of a crane fell on a young woman waiting at a bus stop.

The woman, who was in her late twenties died as a result of the injuries suffered as the crane came crashing down on her. Reports said that the crane collided with a Metro rail pillar, broke and a portion of it fell on the woman.

The incident took place in Andheri, early in the morning. The operator of the crane lost control, say reports, which led to the fall and there were two injured people too.

For how long are we going to label these incidents as unfortunate and carry on with our lives?

Today, we read about this death. Earlier, we have had incidents where portions of buildings came down on people, killing them. Under construction projects have debris falling on people walking below and deaths have occurred. Broken gutters, open manholes have swallowed people. A case in Ghatkopar where there is still a lot of finger-pointing and questions over a woman who fell into an open drain and was found several kilometres away near Haji Ali, is one example.

Whatever be the result of that probe, the point is that life is simply too cheap here and not enough premium is paid for safety.

We need to put absolute safeguards, regard for life, proper training and conduct of workers, and most of all a sense of accountability to minimise error at the top of the pyramid.

When people die because of such accidents it makes all this so-called progress in technology and amenities null and void.

Nothing can take away the pain of this woman's loved ones, but proper compensation and every effort to avoid a repeat incident is the way forward.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news