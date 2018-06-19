Claire Dames: After Temple Grandin, had less patience for the girlfriend role

Claire Dames, who received critical acclaim for playing the title role of an autistic woman in the film Temple Grandin, said she decided to wait for meatier characters which were tough to come by

Homeland star Claire Danes says the success of HBO 2010 TV movie Temple Grandin made her realise that she could no longer play the girlfriend role. The 39-year-old actor, who received critical acclaim for playing the title role of an autistic woman in the film, said she decided to wait for meatier characters which were tough to come by.

"It was an awkward period because I felt so stretched and so revived and robust as a performer, I felt very alive and ready, and there just wasn't anything worthy of attaching myself to. "After having met that challenge creatively, I just had less patience for 'the girlfriend role,' and I just couldn't bring myself to do something two-dimensional, so I chose not to do anything at all, which was tough. It was kind of crushing after a certain point," Danes told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor shot to fame at age of 14 with My So-Called Life and went on to reject projects such as Schindler's List and Titanic. Danes chose to star in the award-winning CIA drama, Homeland over Clint Eastwood's J Edgar, opposite her Romeo+Juliet co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

