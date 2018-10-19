Claire Foy always questioning herself

hollywood

Claire Foy said she wants to stop doing this as it makes her feel hopeless and pathetic

Claire Foy

Actor Claire Foy says as an actor she is always questioning her thoughts and decision. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old actor said she wants to stop doing this as it makes her feel "hopeless and pathetic".

"If I have an instinct, I question the instinct, then I question myself questioning the instinct. And that means I'm probably just going to never move from this spot ever again, and I'm hopeless and pathetic," Foy said.

The actor, who stars opposite Ryan Gosling in Damian Chazelle's "First Man", said like others she also feels vulnerable in moments of self doubt. "I always think, 'I must be the wrong one.' For example, people like Ryan Gosling meet someone, don't hear their name and say, 'I'm sorry, I didn't catch your name.' I don't say anything because I'm worried they might judge (me).

"I just keep quiet and hope maybe someday we'll be able to catch up, and then I have anxiety over it at nighttime," Foy said.

