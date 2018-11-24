Claire Foy 'felt judged' in The Girl In The Spider's Web

hollywood

Actress Claire Foy felt "an amount of judgment" playing the role of hacker Lisbeth Salander in movie The Girl In The Spider's Web, after becoming the third actress to take on the famous literary role.

The 34-year-old actress told a newspaper that there was a pressure on her to wow with her performance as Lisbeth. And so she chose to bulk up with a muscular physique as she thought such a character would "project that image", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"At a certain point... I had to realise I'm taking this job on. I'm taking this on; this amount of expectation, this amount of judgment, this amount of criticism. "I either surrender to it or I try to change it. And I can't change it so I might as well go, 'Ah well!' You have to be sanguine about it. What am I going to do?," she said.

Foy said she wanted to spread a positive body message to her fans through her role.

"It was very physical. I had to get muscles that I never had before in order to look right. I don't want to project that image - I don't think she has to be emaciated. I don't know why she would have to be."

The Girl In The Spider's Web is is the second American film adaptation of the Millennium Series saga, which is based on the characters created by the late Swedish writer Stieg Larsson and this edition is the fourth instalment written by David Lagercrantz after Larsson's death, just like those Jason Bourne books that weren't written by Robert Ludlum.

