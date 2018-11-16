Claire Foy's The Girl in the Spider's Web gets India release date

hollywood

The thriller, directed by Don't Breathe fame Fede Alvarez, is set after the events of David Fincher's remake of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Claire Foy

Claire Foy's The Girl in the Spider's Web will release in India on November 23. The thriller, directed by "Don't Breathe" fame Fede Alvarez, is set after the events of David Fincher's remake of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". It is being brought to India by Sony Pictures India and will also be dubbed in Hindi, read a statement. It is the second instalment in the Millennium film series.

The theme revolves around a computer hacker (Lisbeth Salander essayed by Foy) and a journalist (Mikael Blomkvist), who find themselves caught in a web of spies, cyber criminals and corrupt government officials.

