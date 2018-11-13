Michael Clarke's wife Kyly furious after seeing pictures of hubby with assistant Sasha

cricket

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke's wife Kyly furious after seeing pictures of her hubby with assistant Sasha Armstrong, rumours of a split emerge

Clarke with Sasha Armstrong. Pic/Instagram

Looks like former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke's (nicknamed Pup) married life is going through a rough patch. His wife Kyly is annoyed after seeing his last week's pictures with bikini-clad Sasha Armstrong on a luxury yacht in Sydney going viral.

In the pictures both Clarke and Armstrong looked relaxed in each other's company onboard his friend Anthony Bell's superyacht Ghost II. Armstrong first started working for Clarke in 2014 as his executive assistant. According to her LinkedIn page, she was also appointed as the executive director of Clarke's cricket academy in 2017.



Kyly

"Of course she's [Kyly] annoyed by the pictures. Which woman wouldn't be? They [Clarke and Armstrong] have a very unorthodox relationship for a business situation. When it comes to business, Michael often turns to Sasha before Kyly. He made a decision back in 2013 to self-manage himself, and we all had a chuckle when he hired this gorgeous leggy blonde as a PA," a source told Australian magazine Woman's Day.

At the Melbourne Cup last week, Kyly came alone and was not wearing her wedding ring, fuelling rumours that they have secretly split. But their representative confirmed that they are still going strong.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates