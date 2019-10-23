Clash Averted: Ujda Chaman to now arrive a week before Bala

The trailer of Sunny Singh's Ujda Chaman and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala came one after another, and ironically, the narrative dealt with similar themes. The former is directed by Abhishek Pathak and the latter by Amar Kaushik. The makers of Ujda Chaman openly spoke about how they had a fresh idea and also criticised the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer of releasing their film on the same day as theirs.

However, the battle seems to be on the brink of an end as Ujda Chaman has found a new release date. Yes, the makers have smartly decided to avert the clash with Bala, and Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to announce the new date. It seems they didn't want the matter to turn murkier and it was best to find a new date.

Take a look:

New release date... #UjdaChaman to release on 1 Nov 2019... Stars Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja... Directed by Abhishek Pathak. pic.twitter.com/FhH0EKEirt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2019

Given Khurrana's a bigger star and Bala is enjoying more hype, Ujda Chaman's new release date will surely benefit the makers as they'll enjoy a solo release date and the world will see Sunny Singh as a bald character first. Both the films narrate the tales of premature balding and how embarrassing the situation becomes for the heroes. The comedy arises out of their tragedies and how they finally embrace their brutal reality. Bala is all set to release on November 7, and also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

Whose bald look has impressed you more? And which film looks more promising? And most crucially, which actor will score higher at the box-office?

