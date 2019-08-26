Clashes between police, Hong Kong protesters lead to 29 arrests

international

Police statement says they have been accused of offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting cops

Police fire tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong. Pic/AP/PTI

Hong Kong: At least 29 people have been arrested for participating in a pro-democracy protest march in Hong Kong, which led to violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, authorities said on Sunday.

The first day of the 12th consecutive weekend of protests ended on Saturday with the arrest of 19 men and 10 women, aged between 17 and 52, Efe news reported. They have been accused of offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers, according to the police statement.

"Some radical protesters deviated from the original route and obstructed roads, damaging lamp-posts and assaulting cops. Police strongly condemn the protesters' behaviour," the police said in a statement. The detainees include Venus Lau — one of the organisers of the march that had the permission from the police. Venus was arrested on charges of unlawful assembly, her lawyer told Efe news.

Hospital authorities of the city said that at least 10 people were treated in public health facilities. Two of them were said to be critical. After around 10 days of relative calm, Hong Kong witnessed tense situations on Saturday when thousands of protesters gathered in Kwun Tong.

The police alleged that a group of protesters set up barricades to stop traffic and "used electric saws to damage smart lamp-posts on Sheung Yuet Road, posing serious threat to the safety of people". "Protesters also hurled hard objects and petrol bombs at police officers, causing damage to police vehicles," the statement added.

10

No. of people being treated in health utilities

