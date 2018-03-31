Clashes erupt as miscreants vandalise Hanuman idol in Bihar

After communal violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, another clash was reported in the state on Friday after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada



After communal violence marred Ram Navami celebrations in Bihar, another clash was reported in the state on Friday after miscreants vandalised a Hanuman idol in Nawada. However, security personnel deployed in the area brought the situation under control.

To bring the crowd under control, the police had to fire several rounds in the air. Some youths targeted the media, by damaging cameras and mics of some journalists. The District Magistrate of Nawada, Kaushal Kumar, said the two communities came face-to-face after an idol was vandalised by some miscreants.

"It was a matter of an idol being vandalised by some miscreants, which led to the communities coming face-to-face; situation is now under control," he said. Recently, tension gripped Bihar after communal violence erupted in several parts of the state.

RSS accused of inciting riots

After communal violence spread to eight cities in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused RSS of inciting riots in the state. "Mohan Bhagwat recently came to Bihar for 14 days. In these days, he gave training on how to incite riots during Ram Navami," he said.

'No big rallies in WB on Hanuman Jayanti'

BJP and VHP will not take out any big rally in Bengal on Hanuman Jayanti, following incidents of violence over Ram Navami celebrations. Both the state unit of BJP and the state leadership of VHP have decided to restrict their events to temples and clubs.

