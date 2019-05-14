Clashes erupt in Jammu and Kashmir over rape of minor girl

crime

Tagging the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the tweet, he wrote: "Must ensure a speedy investigation with only one consideration and that is to identify the guilty, prepare a watertight case and ensure exemplary punishment to those responsible."

Indian security personnel at Mirgund Pattan. Pic/AFP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Over 40 security personnel deployed in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir were injured on Monday in stone pelting by protestors, demonstrating the rape of a minor in Sumbal area of North Kashmir's Bandipore district last week.

A total of 47 security personnel, including an assistant commandant of the SSB, deployed on the National Highway in parts of Baramulla were injured in the incident today, police said.

"Seven miscreants were also injured but all are stable," police said. Over the past week, Kashmir Valley has been witnessing unrest and protests over the rape of the three-year-old on May 9. Police have reportedly arrested the accused, who hails from the same area.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed pain on the extremely heinous incident of rape of the minor girl in Bandipora and directed the police to "ensure culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act".

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also condemned the incident, calling for speedy justice. Mufti took to Twitter to say she was "mortified" to hear about the rape and said in "times like these, Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death." Omar Abdullah too posted on Twitter and called the rape "a travesty."

47

No. of security personnel injured in the clashes

