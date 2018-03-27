Clashes erupt in J&K Sopore area during search operation

Clashes erupted on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area during a search operation by the security forces, police said



Representation pic

Clashes erupted on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area during a search operation by the security forces, police said.

The clashes took place in Brath village after the arrest of two locals following the search operation carried out by members of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force.

"Tear smoke and pellets were used by the security forces to quell the clashes. Four protesters were injured," police sources added.

