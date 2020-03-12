Students attack Class 10 friend with blade a month after petty argument

Secunderabad: A class 10 student was attacked with a blade by two of his schoolmates in Secunderabad on Tuesday. According to the police, the 16-year-old boy was returning home from his special classes when he was attacked by the boys, The Times of India reported.

The police said that the boy got involved in a minor argument with the two boys a month ago. The boys had beaten the teenager and attacked him with a blade on his throat. He was on his way home from special classes when he was attacked. The teenager studies in the same government-run school as the boys and stays with his parents in Subhash Nagar.

The boys who were minors, were booked for attempt to murder, the police added.

