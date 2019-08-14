Class 10 student collapses before appearing for exams in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

The teachers tried to revive the girl and she later was taken to Wockhardt hospital in Vashi where she was declared dead on arrival

This picture is used for representational picture

A Class 10 student of Modern School in Vashi on Tuesday died after collapsing in the school due to seizures. According to Vashi officials, the girl collapsed before appearing for the exam. The student identified as Sayli Jagtap fell down on the floor after she was asked by her teacher to keep her bag outside.

When the girl got up from the bench to keep her bag outside, she seizures. The teachers then tried to revive her but to no avail. Sayli was then taken to Wockhardt hospital in Vashi where she was declared dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem which is slated to happen on Wednesday.

Sayli (14) was the third child of Abhiman Jagtap, a Republican Party of India activist from Turbhe branch and an employee of Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

