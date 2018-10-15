Class 10 student gangraped in Delhi, four arrested

crime

"The accused forcibly took the victim to a flat in same locality and gangraped her," the official from Kalyanpuri police station said

A 16-year-old class 10 student was on Saturday allegedly gangraped by four persons in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar, police said on Sunday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The police said one of the accused Amit Kumar (26), known to her and her kin, lured her to visit nearby park where his three friends Kishan Negi (42), Pankaj Mehta (42) and Raju Kumar (20) were waiting. "The accused forcibly took the victim to a flat in same locality and gangraped her," the official from Kalyanpuri police station said.

In a similar incident, an FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly raping a minor girl for months on the pretext of marriage in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the accused used to visit the girl's residence when she was alone and repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

The man lived in the girl's neighbourhood at a place under Town Police Station. The relatives of the 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint at a women's police station on Saturday following which the police lodged the FIR against the man, the SP said.

Police personnel have been directed to arrest the accused at the earliest, the SP said.

With inputs from IANS

