Class 11 boy humiliated in school for wearing short pants, hangs self

Ludhiana (Punjab): A class 11 student in Ludhiana, committed suicide after he was allegedly thrashed and stripped in front of his class by the school teachers for wearing short pants. In a Hindustan Times report, the family of the deceased, identified as Dhananjay Kumar (18), studying in a private school, said that the incident took a toll on him as he was mentally disturbed for two days and was not eating well.

The boy’s father Brij Raj Tiwari, a factory worker, said that when Dhananjay went to school two days ago wearing a pair of short pants, two teachers found it inappropriate and asked him to change. They also reported him to the principal.

The father alleged that as ordered by the principal, the teachers tied Dhananjay’s hands and also repeatedly slapped him. They also humiliated him in front of his class by stripping him.

Dhananjay’s mother Kamlesh said that he did not eat anything for two days after the incident in school. Then on Thursday midnight, she told him to eat something. Later, when she went to his room, she found him hanging from the ceiling fan. With the help of neighbours, the parents took Dhananjay to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

His family has accused the school principal and the teachers for abetment of suicide and demanded the police to file an FIR against them. The additional commissioner of police said that they will take appropriate action after recording the statements of Dhanajay’s kin.

