Class 12 boy detained for issuing rape threats against MS Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Sunday from Kutch district in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's minor daughter, police said.

"The Class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," senior police officer Saurabh Singh told reporters.

The teenager "confessed" to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, the police said.

Ranchi Police had shared information regarding the boy with the police in Kutch and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, police said.

"We detained him for questioning after Ranchi Police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district."

“We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city," police said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager.

MS Dhoni is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The nature of the threat had caused huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action.

