Class 12 boy killed by friend over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Cantonment area Monday evening, they said.

The accused has been arrested, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. He said the victim studied in Class 12 in a school in the cantonment area. Bhullar told reporters that the boy's father was based in France and his mother and sister had gone to Himachal Pradesh.

The boy's relatives, living in the adjoining house, found the body in a pool of blood. It had sharp injuries on face and head, he said.

Bhullar said the victim and the accused once studied together. The victim had developed friendship with a girl, whom the accused also liked, he said. The commissioner said the accused disliked the friendship and eliminate the boy. He said the accused would be produced before a juvenile court.

