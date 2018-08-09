Class 12 student commits suicide in Sikar

national

His parents alleged that he was beaten up by the owner of his school Ramdev Singh over some issue, following which the boy hanged himself, the police added. The matter is being probed, they said

Representational picture

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Rajasthan's Sikar district today, the police said. The deceased was identified as Badriprasad, who studied at a private school, they said.

His parents alleged that he was beaten up by the owner of his school Ramdev Singh over some issue, following which the boy hanged himself, the police added. The matter is being probed, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever