Class 7 student commits suicide after being scolded by teacher
The class 7 student, a resident of Delhi's Inderpuri area, wrote a suicide note on her hand
A minor student here allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by her teacher.
The class 7 student, a resident of Delhi's Inderpuri area, wrote a suicide note on her hand.
According to her parents, it was not the first time that the teacher scolded the deceased. An investigation in the matter is underway.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Class-5 student brutally thrashed by teacher for not carrying notebook