Class 7 student commits suicide after being scolded by teacher

Dec 06, 2018, 13:01 IST | ANI

The class 7 student, a resident of Delhi's Inderpuri area, wrote a suicide note on her hand

Representational picture

A minor student here allegedly committed suicide after being scolded by her teacher.

The class 7 student, a resident of Delhi's Inderpuri area, wrote a suicide note on her hand.

According to her parents, it was not the first time that the teacher scolded the deceased. An investigation in the matter is underway.

